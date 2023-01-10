LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to winning the lottery, people gamble on their luck in hopes of winning big, but some have said they won’t be gambling when it comes to their financial decisions.

People seen lining up to purchase lottery tickets on Jan. 10, 2022. (KLAS)

Mushion Hughes drove to Primm with her husband and friend from Las Vegas.

“I’m a saver so I’m going to invest and let it multiply for generations to come,” Hughes said.

She said she plans to donate her money to several charities, as well as invest her money to prevent debt and bankruptcy as some lottery winners declared in the past.

“They usually go broke in 5 years and I plan not to be a statistic,” added Hughes. “I want to keep it and have it go for generations, buy a few properties, invest and let the money accrue and make money and with my grandkids, we have 10, so we have to make sure they’re taken care of.”

“You hear the horror stories too of people who win it and they’re broke six months later or 2 years later,” Tim McCoy a Las Vegas resident said.

Just like Hughes, McCoy is being practical, he said if he ever won it big, he would just buy a new car and house.

“I expected a huge line when I got down here. I was going to drive to California, I figure I would just pull off and see what kind of line there was,” added McCoy. “It’s a one in a billion chance of winning, you don’t count your chickens before their due.”

Since Megamillions began in 2002, there have been 204 jackpots won by 230 tickets, to learn more click here.

The winning numbers for Tuesday are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and gold ball 9.