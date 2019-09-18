‘It’s a great loss’: Father and daughter remembered at vigil

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I do many of these throughout the year and most of them, a high 90 percent or better, is to advocate motorcycle safety and awareness,” said Billy Sauceda.

Sauceda led the prayer at the vigil for 12-year-old Monet Garcia and her father Mark Tuesday night.

Mark and Monet Garcia were killed in a crash Sept. 13, 2019.

“I know the pain that they’re feeling when they look at her potential,” Sauceda said. “She knew four languages. This is a kid that had ambition.”

The Garcias were killed Friday night when a motorcyclist crashed into their car while they were driving at the intersection of Flamingo and Duneville. The impact was so forceful that the car flipped over before catching fire.

Sauceda is a pastor and a member of the Armor of God Motorcycle Club.

“It hurt me that there was a motorcycle rider involved,” he said. “It hurt me more that innocent lives were taken.”

Police say 28-year-old Johnathan Smith, who also died, was speeding before the crash.

“It’s a great loss. We’ve had so much to cope with over the last couple of days,” said Marisa Martin, the president of the Las Vegas Figure Skating Club.

The loss of Mark Garcia and his daughter Monet, who was a competitive figure skater, is a tragedy Sauceda says he sees too often.

12-year-old Monet Garcia

But he still holds on to hope that one day it’ll change.