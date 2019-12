LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local resident in the valley went all out in Knights fashion, decorating her home for the holidays with all things Golden Knights!

Courtesy: Denise Bailey

To take a spin on the classic Christmas snowmen, Denise Bailey created snowmen dressed in Golden Knights hockey attire. Santa and Rudolph are part of the team, too.

If you would like to check out the decorations, you can find the Golden Knights Christmas-themed house in Henderson off of Racetrack Road and Blue Lantern Drive.