It’s a girl! Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and wife, Lauren, welcome daughter in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, welcomed daughter Saoirse Reign at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Oct. 2. She is their second child, preceded by big brother, Odin.

10-2-19 my wife and I received the most beautiful gift a Father and Mother could ever ask for. We are overjoyed to announce that we welcomed into our family and this world a healthy beautiful baby girl. She came back to us 🌈God is real!! #family #rainbowbaby #battleborn — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) October 3, 2019

The family is overjoyed with the birth of their “rainbow baby”. Saoirse was born just over a year after Lauren suffered a miscarriage in September 2018, according to People.

Spring Hills was thrilled to be part of the family’s happy moment. The hospital is amid a multi-million-dollar renovation of its Women’s Services Department. Carter was one of the first mothers to experience its new birthing suites.

“We are so excited that the carters chose to have their baby with us at Southern Hills Hospital. Their decision to have their baby here speaks volumes about our Women’s Services Department and hospital as a whole,” said Southern Hills’ CEO, Alexis Mussi.

The family left the hospital on Oct. 4 and expressed their gratitude to the staff who cared for them.

Congratulations to the Carters!