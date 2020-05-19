Italy takes another step out of lockdown as some shops, restaurants reopen

VENICE, Italy (CNN/KLAS) — Italy is slowly emerging from more than two months in lockdown as shops, restaurants and hair salons reopened Monday.

Gondolas and water taxis are even returning to the canals.

But, they have to maintain strict sanitary protocols and enforce social distancing.

On Sunday, Italy recorded its lowest daily increase in deaths since early March with an increase of 145 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases is down, too. The latest data shows more than 68,000 currently active COVID-19 cases across Italy, down by 1,836 since Saturday.

Even so, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warns that reopening is a “calculated risk.”