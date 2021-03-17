‘It would bring happiness’: Soon-to-be eligible Nevadans look forward to receiving vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exactly one year ago, the Las Vegas Strip shut down. But now, Nevada has hit a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Nevadans age 16 and older with underlying health conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 22. And then on April 5, every single person in the Nevada, age 16 and up, will be eligible for the vaccine. It is a timeline many have been waiting for — including 32-year-old Las Vegan Justine Hill.

“It makes me feel very safe,” Hill said. “It would bring happiness.”

Hill is a makeup artist and often works with mask-less clients. She is thrilled to soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, so she does not have to worry about bringing the coronavirus back to her family.

“My mom is 69 and she does live with me, so it’s nice to be able to have that peace of mind that I won’t get her sick and get my kids sick as well,” Hill said.

Governor Steve Sisolak said in a press conference Wednesday night that Nevada is now getting nearly 65,000 doses a week from the federal government. And with more shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine set to arrive toward the end of March and beginning of April, Governor Sisolak is hopeful for the future.

“The end is in sight. Nevada, we can do this,” Governor Sisolak said. “Nevada will be the safest place to have a convention or come and visit. It will be safe for the tourists and business travelers. It will be safe for employees and it will be safe for their families.”

Business leaders are encouraging those in the retail and restaurant industry, who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, to make appointments now.

“So that there are even more appointments available for the folks that just became eligible or will become eligible on Monday,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of the Retail Association of Nevada.

Nevadans, like Justine Hill, cannot wait to get vaccinated.

“It’s going to be nice to be able to know that I’m not transmitting it to anyone,” Hill said.

Governor Sisolak wants to stress that the actual availability of vaccine appointments will still depend on the allocation of doses from the federal government, so he is urging everyone to be patient. The good news is that state leaders say we can expect a significant increase in doses coming to Nevada, starting in April.

For more information, head to NVCovidFighter.org or call the state hotline at 1-800-401-0946.