‘It Was Only for 5 Minutes’: Woman accused of leaving dog in hot car twice speaks out in jailhouse interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been many warnings during the Las Vegas valley’s stretch of brutal heat, including stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and don’t leave pets outside or in cars. For those that didn’t take heed, Metro Police showed what they will do to protect pets.

One video released by the department shows an officer breaking a window to rescue a dog. The owner was arrested.

The shocking part? This was the second incident involving that dog in less than two weeks.

Alexandra Evans, 25, was crying when she spoke with 8 News Now during a jailhouse interview Wednesday. She says she didn’t mean to leave her 1-year-old dog, named Rio, in the car. She didn’t think leaving him locked up for a short time would hurt.

“It was only for five minutes,” Evans said. “I was running in to go get the keys. I didn’t know it was going to be that big of a deal.”

She doesn’t think she should be kept in jail.

The first incident happened at the end of June. Evans claims she went outside and found her car window broken and a ticket. She located Rio at The Animal Foundation on July 6. A few days later, on July 9, officers rescued the pup again in the same car.

Evans says Rio is her service animal and usually takes him everywhere, but she left him in the car because he was just neutered.

“The second time, they put me in handcuffs and told me I can’t leave him in the car, but I didn’t know how bad it was gonna be,” she recounted. “If I’d known, I would have brought him in.”

Evans later added, “I literally just went in to get the keys from my husband, so I could turn on the air conditioning for the both of us. It was only five minutes.”

She kept telling us it was only five minutes, but according to her arrest report, she told police it was 10 minutes. Metro also reports it was 113 degrees inside the car after rescuing Rio.

The owner claims she does not know where Rio is and says she learned her lesson.

Evans is being held on a $3,000 bail and is expected in court later this month. She has had run-ins with the law before: a DUI conviction in 2020 and a drug possession case in 2019.