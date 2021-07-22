‘It was like being in a hurricane’: People share fear and shock after destructive weather hit Southern Nevada Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many across Southern Nevada shared their fear and shock Thursday, as several, destructive microbursts swept through the valley.

“It was like being in a hurricane,” Sheila Sovocool told 8 News Now of her experience in Henderson.

Winds over 60 miles an hour left a string of destruction and left an entire community shaken.

“The rain came fast,” Pat, who lives off Boulder Highway in the southeast valley said. “Within two to three minutes after the rain hit, the power went down.

Mike Plawski heard the moment a power pole snapped in half, just 30 feet from his home in the southeast valley.

“All of a sudden, a loud, burst of wind, a snapping noise outside,” Plawski recounted. “The next thing you know, wires hitting the ground.”

He told 8 News Now he’s lived in Las Vegas his entire life, and he’s never experienced any storm of this intensity.

“Very, surprising, out of nowhere,” he explained further. “Very strong.”

Three microbursts formed in Southern Nevada during Thursday’s storm, two hit Henderson and one hit Summerlin.

This marks the first weather event with this kind of strength since July 2018.

“It was pretty much like a tornado coming through,” Plawski added.

Just like a tornado, microbursts pack a serious, dangerous punch, with some of the strongest known to down airplanes.

“Every time I came by a side street,” Sovocool added of her experience driving through the extreme weather. “All of this debris was blowing out and the car would go sidewards.”

Though this is something most wouldn’t want to experience again, Plawski told 8 News Now he was grateful to see everyone in his neighborhood out of harm’s way.

“Pretty scary, pretty scary” he concluded. “Thankfully, everybody is safe around here.”

The storm damage and downed power lines caused thousands of power outages across Southern Nevada Thursday afternoon and evening.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those affected by Thursday’s storm. For more information, CLICK HERE.

To check the latest updates, visit the NV Energy Outage Map.