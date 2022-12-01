LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who dismembered a man and drove around with his severed head and body parts last year spoke with 8 News Now hours after his sentencing Thursday.

8 News Now Investigators were the first to report on the arrest of 58-year-old Eric Holland last year. Holland murdered 65-year-old Richard Miller, and police later found Miller’s body parts in coolers in a stolen truck.

“It was very heated,” Holland told 8 News Now. “He had a gun, and I had a gun.”

Holland spoke from the Clark County Detention Center Thursday, walking 8 News Now through what he said led to the murder, claiming Miller threatened him.

“I got nothing for pleading guilty,” Holland said. “I just didn’t to put the family through anything more.”

Eric Holland interview (KLAS)

Holland plead guilty to one count of second-degree murder in July and was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for the December 2021 murder.

He shared more about what led up to the killing and everything he said he did afterward.

“It happened,” Holland explained of the shooting. “Because there was a confrontation.”

Miller was reported missing in November 2021, and as the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, Metro Police discovered his body after Holland ran from a traffic stop and officers searched the truck he was driving.

“He was 6’4″ and 250 pounds,” Holland said of Miller. “And after this happened, I couldn’t move him.”

This was also Holland’s answer when asked why he had Miller’s remains in pieces. He added that he bought coolers, a saw, and trash bags weeks after the murder to bury him.

“I had so much regret about this that it was eating me up,” Holland told 8 News Now. “That I was trying to do right by him.”

That expression of regret was made clear, along with an admission of what was done.

“It was a situation that I wish could be taken back,” Holland concluded. “But I know I can’t.”

Holland also has a criminal history and records show a warrant issued for theft, embezzlement of a car, and other charges in 2019.