‘It shatters our hearts again. You really stole her from us’: Family of Destiny Jackson speaking out about getting justice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —A California family is speaking out about getting justice for a young woman.

The family of Destiny Jackson, 24 says they are heartbroken over her but discovering the suspect’s motive just breaks their hearts all over again.

“It’s just really hard to grasp that information,” says Gladys Toleafoa. “Now that we see that this was all by chance that this guy took her life all for the means of stealing her car because he wanted to get back to LA. It shatters our hearts again. You really stole her from us. You really stole her life,” she added.

The I-Team learned 21-year-old Albertt Monterio was taken into custody in California after a brief chase with police. He admitted to investigators that he told her he was sorry and shot her three times before dumping her body and heading home to the Los Angeles area.

Destiny’s friends and family held a vigil praying police would find her killer.

According to the police report, Monterio and Jackson met online, and then in person at Cactus and Amigo streets.

“There is an ounce of justice because we have someone that we can hold accountable but it’s just the beginning. It’s a little justice. How do you even answer that and how do you get enough justice,” Toleafoa added.

During his arrest, police discovered two guns and blood splattered inside the victim’s car.

Monterio faces a charge of open murder and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.