LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a quiet morning Wednesday for Town and Country Manor residents near Boulder Highway and Nellis.

“I live here… it is just sad,” resident Melissa Brooks said.

Many residents like Brooks are still in disbelief over a shooting that took a child’s life.

“It seems like a lot of people are in shock,” resident Daniel Hendricks said.

Metro police said just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, two kids, both under 10 years old, were in their apartment with their parents when shots were fired from next door. The bullets went through a wall before kitting the kids.

“It makes it all worse as far as that little boy being dead. I feel really bad about that,” said Hendricks.

Residents tell 8 News Now they saw police take the child from the apartment and did CPR before medics arrived, but the child died at Sunrise Hospital.

“There were like 20 cops here saturating this whole back area from side to side, there was crime scene tape,” Brooks said.

Another child was shot in the leg and treated at the hospital.

Residents said on Wednesday morning police were back out along with their chaplain to offer support to those struggling to cope with the tragedy.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made.