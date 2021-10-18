‘It really breaks my heart’: Parents demand change following seduction case involving CCSD employee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another CCSD educator has been arrested, making it the second person to be taken into custody in less than a week.



CCSD Police arrested 48-year-old Jennifer Courtad on two counts of statutory seduction. The arrest stems from an investigation that started at Eldorado High School in October 2020.

Arrested: Jennifer Courtad (CCSD Police)

The arrest warrant was issued in August 2021. 8 News Now has learned Courtad was taken into custody by the Salt Lake City Criminal Apprehension Team on behalf of CCSD Police and Metro Police in Cedar City, Utah. Courtad was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 16, 2021 by Metro Police.



Although Courtad has been arrested, many parents are asking how CCSD will ensure this does not happen again — especially because Courtad worked with students with disabilities.



8 News Now spoke to Lynda Tache, a Las Vegas mother, who has a 20-year-old son named Grant.

He has autism — and although he has graduated from CCSD, seeing a school district employee who works with special needs students get arrested for sex crimes is alarming.

Lynda Tache, parent speaks with 8 News Now’s Orko Manna on the impact students with special needs face.

“Kids and youth with special needs are probably one the most vulnerable populations,” Tache said. “It really breaks my heart that these children are getting taken advantage of in this way.”



CCSD Police say Courtad worked as an occupational therapist since 2014.

Related Content CCSD therapist arrested, accused of statutory seduction

According to a CCSD job description, that role involves working with students with disabilities, evaluating appropriate educationally related programs, and developing a climate that promotes positive learning.

Tache says CCSD should have made sure Courtad followed those guidelines.

“I really believe that the school district has a responsibility,” she added.



8 News Now asked CCSD how they vet their employees.

The school district released the following statement in response.

“District staff run background checks on all employees before they are hired and we will not hire convicted felons. This includes FBI background checks with fingerprinting.” The Clark County School District



But Tache — who is the President and CEO of the Collaboration Center Foundation, an organization that helps people of all ages, including children, with developmental disabilities — says check-ins should be ongoing.



“Definitely monitoring more closely and more frequently,” Tache said. “We have monthly meetings just to make sure everything is going right.”



Tache even points to previously failed legislation that would put cameras in classrooms.

“If these incidents are still happening, I think that maybe we need to revisit it next session,” Tache said.



Anyone who believes they or their child may have had inappropriate contact with Courtad is asked to call CCSD Police at (702) 799-5411.



Last week, a substitute volleyball coach was arrested. Michael Jones faces one count of sexual conduct with a pupil.

According to his arrest report, police say they saw surveillance video of Jones and the students in his car in a Walmart parking lot.