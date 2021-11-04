‘It makes no sense’: Recent deadly crash brings up painful memories for family of moped rider killed in similar crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is still grieving after former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III crash brought flashbacks to a similar incident that killed another man earlier this year.

8 News Now spoke with Walter Anderson’s sister who is still grieving months later. She thinks the pain will never go away as long as drunk people keep getting behind the wheel and destroying lives.

“It makes no sense. Yes, they were impaired but they chose to drink. The alcohol didn’t force itself down their throats. They took the drinks, they drove impaired,” Antoinette Alderman said.

It has been about 5 months since Walter Alderman was killed in a similar crash.

“The memories come back. A few days ago I tried to call my brother knowing that he is gone and his phone is turned off but picking up the phone to call him. It’s a reflex but he is gone and he is gone forever. It’s sad. It’s really hard,” Alderman added.

Police say the driver of a Lamborghini, identified as Andrew Rodriguez, 32, was speeding on Russell when he rear-ended the moped.

“It makes me sick to my stomach it hurts my heart. My brother was killed because someone was going over 141 mph. Andrew Rodriguez was on a Lambo and hit him on a moped,” Alderman said.

The rider of the moped sustained fatal injuries and was died at the scene.

Alderman says Tuesday’s fatal DUI crash involving raiders player Henry Ruggs and 23-year-old Tina Tintor brings back painful memories and claims one thing is to blame.

“It is our laws. They are too relaxed. People get away with doing stuff. Maybe if we had stricter laws and penalities and you sat in jail. Maybe you would think before you drink and drive,” Alderman said.

Alderman says Rodriguez and Ruggs were wealthy with bright futures but it was that dangerous decision she says that would have allowed her brother and Tintor a chance to live.

“I pray he didn’t know what hit him and I pray the same for that family because that what I worry about… Did they know what was happening,” Alderman said.

Rodriguez posted bail bac in June and is on high-level electric monitoring back in Texas where he lives.

He’s due back in court on January 6th.