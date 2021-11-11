‘It makes me feel proud’: Vets honored at Nevada State Veterans Memorial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Veterans Services hosted in-person 2021 Veterans Day Celebration ceremony Thursday.

“We all signed a blank check, up to and including our life, when we joined the military. That’s not a small commitment,” Garlow said.

More than 100 people gathered to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.

“It makes me feel like what I did is what I was supposed to do and it was worthwhile, and that just maybe it paved the way for some other women to come out and say ‘hey I can do that too,” Randle said.

Navy veteran Peggy Randle enlisted in 1955. She was happy to see more women–noting the immense hurdles she faced when she enlisted.

“To see the women get the courage and stand up and raise their hand and say ‘yes I will.’ It gets me right there. It’s been a long hard road some years, but you know what? I’m proud of what I did,” Randle said.

20-year Air Force Officer Bob Garlow says this can help shine a light on the issues veterans face–such as securing benefits.

“Many of them are still suffering from wounds, and from other things that they got while they were over there like agent orange and a few things like that,” Garlow said.

Another major issue–adequate mental health resources. Melissa clipper with Blue Star Mothers says although it is being addressed, it has not been fixed.

“To me, that seems to be the largest issue that still needs a way to truly help so we can continue to save our sons and daughters,” Clipper said.

Governor Steve Sisolak, who was the keynote speaker, presented awards to veterans and organizations that were unable to gather during the pandemic.