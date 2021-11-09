‘It is a great building, it was always a great building,’ Fontainebleau project back on, set to open in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The giant blue building towering over the north end of the strip is getting some much-needed attention.

“It is a great building, it was always a great building,” said Jeff Stoffer the CEO of Fountainebleau Development. “This has come full circle back to us and we are very excited about it.”

Developers are bringing back the original plan for the building that was born more than a decade ago, the resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“Fully integrated resort, we are sitting on 25 acres, we have an eight-acre pool deck, a little over 3,700 rooms,” said Bret Mufson with Fontainbleau Development.

Mufson says they plan to open the resort in late 2023, adding that the partnership with Koch investments will help get the job done.

“If it wasn’t for our partnership and to uniqueness and the fact that we have, it’s a very simple partnership, it’s not a complex capital structure it gives us the opportunity to see this to fruition,” he says.

Richardson Construction, which helped build nearby Resorts World, was brought in for the project.

Governor Steve Sisolak says he is excited about getting this finished.

“We are talking over three thousand construction jobs on this site right now and 6,000 permanent jobs that we desperately need which is helping bring the economy back,” he said.

Mufson adds that the resort will bring a touch of luxury not seen elsewhere in the city.

“Las Vegas is the perfect city for our brand,” he says.

The developers say a large casino, pools, and plenty of entertainment are expected at the resort, which is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.