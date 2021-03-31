‘It feels like it’s pre-pandemic’: Downtown shops see surge in business over past few weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are signs of life in downtown Las Vegas, as local shops experience a boost in business. Some say this is the most foot traffic they’ve had in over a year.

Packed parking spots and full tables — a welcomed sign of normalcy in downtown Las Vegas.

“We’ve had a ton of people come in, we had a really big surge of business,” said Amina Todd — General Manager of Makers and Finders Main Street. “Right now we have quite a few names on the waitlist whether it’s a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, a lot of people coming down.”

Todd says there was a 20-person waitlist Wednesday morning. This surge in visitors has been happening for a few weeks, and other business owners, like Derek Stonebarger with ReBAR, are experiencing it as well.

“It’s been wild it feels like it’s pre-pandemic,” said Stonebarger. “Our numbers are maybe even slightly higher than they were before we went into this.”

The boost could be due to vaccinations and pent-up energy, as well as efforts to make it safer and more appealing. The City of Las Vegas is placing banners in key districts near downtown, like Restaurant Row on Carson Avenue, to help bring in more people.

Other projects such as the Gateway Arches and road work on Las Vegas Boulevard, are an effort to beautify the area.

“It doesn’t even feel like Vegas to me,” said shopper Beau Ossorio. “It feels like I’m in Austin, or LA, or I don’t know it’s just a totally different feel from what you think of when you think of Vegas.”

Now, local businesses are hoping to keep this momentum going and are preparing for the first in-person First Friday in over a year.

“It’s exciting to know that when people are coming back, when they’re actually coming out the first places they want to eat, or drink, or celebrate with their friends is down here in the Arts District,” Stonebarger said.

Downtown businesses are expecting a big crowd during First Friday. That will happen on April 2.

Due to safety guidelines, only 250 people are allowed on the “Art Walk” at a time.