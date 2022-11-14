LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Nov. 4 carnage and tragedy took place at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway when a drunk driver plowed into two bicyclists and then crashed into several other vehicles, according to police.

The man accused of causing the crash Marco Francisco Benitez, 27, was arrested on multiple DUI-related charges.

Antonio Zabala, 36, died in the crash along with his 37-year-old girlfriend, Karina Del Carmen Lopez.

Alisia Perez, sister of Zabala, shared with 8 News Now the agony she and her family are in right now.

“It doesn’t even seem real, but it’s just about keeping our family close and staying together and trying to be there for one another during this time,” Perez said.

Zabala and Lopez were killed while riding their bikes on Nov. 4 by a suspected impaired driver. New to the Las Vegas area and from Kansas City, Perez describes both her brother and his girlfriend as charismatic people.

“He had just moved to Vegas and was there for about four months in the area for work,” Perez said. “Antonio was a free spirit and had a go-getter attitude. He wasn’t the type of man that said he was going to do something; he would just do it.”

Zabala worked as an executive sous-chef for the Westin Hotel and was on his way to becoming a master chef. Perez told 8 News Now that the Westin Hotel has been a tremendous help in all of this.

“They were a big support when everything first happened, and I believe the head of HR set us up in a hotel for me and my family to stay,” Perez said.

8 News Now reached out to the Westin Hotel for comment and did not receive a response yet. The Zabala family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover Antonio’s memorial expenses. Click here to donate.