Issues with unemployment claims continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tens of thousands of people are still waiting to find out if they will ever get unemployment benefits. 8 News Now has been following problems at the unemployment office, and learned they are working to speed up the adjudication process.

Some of those people with pending cases have been waiting months. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation director said come Monday, they will hopefully be able to answer more questions from flyers.

“We got to start paying rent here come Monday, and we are still not getting our funds,” said Nelson Duncan, a convention gig worker.

Duncan applied for pandemic unemployment assistance but has not seen a dime.

“I have made at least 200 calls there. It hangs up on you after 32 minutes of being on hold,” explained Duncan.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic said payments are going out in the order they came in. Delays are for some PUA claimants may be because they previously filed for the standard benefits. The PUA Adjudication Claims Center is set to launch Monday.

“Individuals awaiting adjudication of their claims will receive notices and updates through their EmployNV employee client portal mailboxes,” said Korbulic.

Roughly 40,000 traditional unemployment claims are pending, down 6,000 from the previous week. Korbulic offered some advice for those waiting.

“Go and look at your claim and the status of your claim and provide any documentation that is requested of you,” urged Korbulic. “Please mail it to us, do not fax, do not email, way faster for us to process that.”

More staff is set to start working the phones Monday, hopefully speeding up the adjudication process.

“We are hoping to see an increase inc alls that can be answered. We do receive an enormous amount of calls.”

Korbulic said there are a lot of resources on the DETR website that will possibly answer questions claimants might have.