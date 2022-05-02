LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The business that takes care of people, from spa treatments to massages, has taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, after a two-year pause, ISPA is back.

The three-day convention is all about the spa, including products and services.

It’s an industry that’s growing — once again, according to people at ISPA, they said the pandemic proved that spa services aren’t a luxury, but rather a necessity for our health.

“You need to take care of yourself to function as a human being,” said Liz Freeman with Sorella Apothecary. “Many people can say this is unnecessary, but giving yourself that self-care is the base of everything that you do every day.”

Liz said she is thrilled to be back in-person at ISPA after the pause. She said that the Reno-based company, like so many others, had to be innovative to survive.

“We had to think about what people need when they’re not in the treatment room, we did a lot of virtual training,” she said.

Others like apparel company Noel Asmar Uniforms are still facing challenges with meeting demands.

“Logistics and the supply chain has impacted us, certainly its impacted us, but we just worked closer with our clients,” founder Noel Asmar said.

While many companies shut down, Freeman said they expanded their product line. This was a similar story for many businesses pushing for better skincare and less physical touch.

“Many people are still concerned about getting treatments and having contact with the practitioner,” mentioned Eneida Soares with Oxylight.

This year, more than 260 companies were are the ISPA convention at Mandalay Bay.

Chairman of the Board of the International Spa Association Patrick Huey said the industry is still crucial to the consumer in Las Vegas.

“It’s not unusual to see people that come in who have not been touched by another human being in two years, they break down and they cry,” said Huey.

Huey said that the pandemic also helped the industry come together in sharing information, staff, and concerns, a support system this Nevada company is proud to be a part of.

A layout of health and safety procedures is a major feature that has changed the industry, according to ISPA. Those details were held before to offer a seamless experience. Overall, they said a spa is not a luxury anymore, but a necessity.