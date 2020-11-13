Is your ZIP code high in COVID-19 cases? A look at the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — East Las Vegas continues to show COVID-19 cases that are higher than other parts of the Las Vegas valley.

A look at ZIP codes in the valley shows 89110 leading in case numbers at 5,217, more than 1,500 higher than the next-highest: 89030, with 3,551 cases.

The numbers, which update daily on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, show that northern parts of the valley are also showing high case numbers.

Here are the Top 10 ZIP codes in the valley:
(updates usually occur around 11 a.m. each day under the “Maps” tab at http://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-dashboard/)

89110 5,217
890303,551
891153,445
891083,314
891213,263
890312,959
890322,645
891012,581
891422,396
891042,379

A PDF map of the valley is also released each day by SNHD, and it is included in our daily report on 8NewsNow.com. The map below shows cases through Wednesday, Nov. 11:

