Is your ZIP code high in COVID-19 cases? A look at the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — East Las Vegas continues to show COVID-19 cases that are higher than other parts of the Las Vegas valley.

A look at ZIP codes in the valley shows 89110 leading in case numbers at 5,217, more than 1,500 higher than the next-highest: 89030, with 3,551 cases.

The numbers, which update daily on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, show that northern parts of the valley are also showing high case numbers.

Here are the Top 10 ZIP codes in the valley:

(updates usually occur around 11 a.m. each day under the “Maps” tab at http://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-dashboard/)

89110 5,217 89030 3,551 89115 3,445 89108 3,314 89121 3,263 89031 2,959 89032 2,645 89101 2,581 89142 2,396 89104 2,379

A PDF map of the valley is also released each day by SNHD, and it is included in our daily report on 8NewsNow.com. The map below shows cases through Wednesday, Nov. 11: