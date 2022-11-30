LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Maybe you noticed the last time you visited a local dog park and called for your dog “Charlie” that more than one dog responded. It’s likely because Charlie is the most popular name for male dogs in the Las Vegas valley. Chances are if you yelled out “Pooper,” you probably didn’t get a response.

Naming your pet is often a matter of personal preference. It has to be a name you connect with or in some way symbolizes the pet’s personality. It could also be related to pop culture, inspired by food and drinks, or even sports and celebrities.

According to the pet care website Rover.com, which puts out an annual report on this need-know-information, the naming of pets has become more humanized over the past decade as you will see in the most popular names for 2022, said Kate Jaffee, a trend expert at Rover.

TOP 5 LAS VEGAS MALE DOG NAMES

Charlie

Max

Rocky

Milo

Teddy

TOP 5 LAS VEGAS FEMALE DOG NAMES

Luna

Bella

Coco

Daisy

Bailey

When it comes to trending Las Vegas names, it appears the 2022 WNBA championship winners, the Las Vegas Aces are an inspiration. The dog name Ace is trending up 7%.

If you’re a Las Vegas foodie, you might have a do named Honey, Peanut, Mochi, Mocha, or Brownie, which are all popular names in the valley, according to Rover.

While Las Vegas may be known worldwide for its legal gambling, it seems names associated with that are trending down. Sorry, Lucky (-30%), Chance (-28%), and Cash (-18%).