Is your Christmas tree a fire hazard?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The risk of a home fire can increase around the holiday season with the use of fire places, heaters and candles. While Christmas tree fires are rare, they do happen.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were around 160 Christmas tree fires between 2014 and 2018. The fires caused an average of two deaths, 14 injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage annually.

Lighting equipment was involved in almost half of home Christmas tree fires and about 22% of the fires started because, some type of heat source, such as a candle or equipment, was too close to the tree.

This year, people tended to buy live Christmas trees earlier than in past years which means those trees are more likely to dry out sooner making them a fire hazard.

It’s recommended the reservoir of the tree always be filled with water and to do a fresh cut on the bottom of the tree so it can better absorb water.

“If you decide to have a live Christmas tree in your house it’s the same as saying I want to have a pet. And if you have a pet, you have to pay attention to it everyday. You have to feed it, water it, you have to take care of it. That is the same responsibility if you are going to have a Christmas tree,” said Tim Szymanski, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Here are some tips: