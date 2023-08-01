LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While the Moapa Valley, a rural portion of Clark County roughly 45 minutes northeast of the Las Vegas Strip, saw some rain Monday night, residents are now preparing for the harsher thunderstorms and flash floods anticipated Tuesday night.

For one, the Perez Family is still recovering from March storms, the most recent flooding events to turn their neighborhood roads into rivers.

Since then, Alma and Mario Perez have tried protecting their property with cinderblocks.

Cinderblocks stacked three high that the Perez family says cannot contain flash floods around their Moapa Valley property (KLAS)

“It fell,” Alma said, looking at cinderblocks both stacked and knocked over around her home Tuesday morning. “(Water) just started digging underneath what (Mario) did, and it just started falling off, falling down.”

As Alma describes the situation, efforts like these end up fruitless as a new storm sweeps away progress after recovering from the previous storm.

Mario shared a video with 8 News Now from March where most of their two acres of property were underwater.

Now, they’re preparing like they always have: cleaning debris off their property, staying indoors, and hoping this time isn’t like the last.

“I love rain, but when I see it start pouring, I’m like, ‘Is this going to be a big one? Is it going to last where this time it’s going to get worse? Where we’re going to have to run out or leave?’” Alma said.

The situation’s made worse for any of the valley’s 6,000 inhabitants who live within proximity of the muddy river, which overflows each year during heavy rain.

One Moapa Valley road Tuesday morning slowly drying after heavy rains Monday night (KLAS)

But, as Moapa Valley Fire District Chief Stephen Neel points out, these residents are responsible for their protection per county code.

As such, he said residents must have their own flood insurance, emergency response plans, and 72-hour emergency kits.

Those who do not seek shelter with friends or family outside the Moapa Valley are urged to remain inside and not travel during monsoon and storm events.

“We’re in a rural area, so we are used to dealing with a lot of dirt roads and muddy roads, so we have the equipment and the response to be able to access their residence if needed,” Neel said during a phone interview Monday morning. “Our main concern is life safety.”

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick told 8 News Now in May that structural flood mitigation would come through new housing and business developments in the area that the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board consistently vote against.

Kirkpatrick said the developments would bring funding the county does not have to pursue these projects.

“We’ve turned down many developments in the Moapa area in particular. I tend to follow the board because it’s a representation of the community,” Kirkpatrick said in May. “Not saying that they have to grow, but at the same time, when you live in a rural community, there are expectations of what you get for services.”

A Clark County spokesperson told 8 News Now Monday that they recently installed street signage and painted home addresses on some residences to better assist first responders navigate the area during emergencies.

Other work, such as paving or graveling dirt roads that directly lead to homes, has yet to be seen.

Until a compromise is reached between rural living and county logistics, those like the Perez Family are nervously looking to the sky and stocking up with sandbags, again.

“Do you ever see it getting better?” 8 News Now Reporter Ryan Matthey asked. “I don’t,” Alma replied. “That’s why we try and keep a four-wheel-drive car, because if we need to get out of here, we’re hoping with that, we would be able to get out if it gets too bad.”

The county spokesperson added there have been no reports of flood damage as of Monday afternoon, and “our regular maintenance activities throughout the community include actively working to clean inlets and flood control channels.”