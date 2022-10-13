LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Radiance Technologies has quietly become a major player in developing cutting-edge weapons and systems for the Pentagon, with 20 offices established in 17 states. When it comes to unidentified flying objects or alien technology, the company doesn’t duck the topic formerly considered taboo or fringe.

But if somebody possessed a UFO, and asked scientists from Radiance to take it apart to figure out how it works, would they take that contract?

Tim Tinsley, president of Radiance Technology, says yes.

“Why not,” he says. “I’m waiting for one of those.”

Tinsley is an engineer who spent two decades working on missile defense systems before joining Radiance. Unlike Lockheed Martin or Northrop Grumman, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company is owned entirely by its employees.

“Whether we’re in Las Vegas or San Antonio, Dayton, Ohio, or Huntsville, it doesn’t matter,” Tinsley explains. “The idea is we have a core set of values that runs through the company.”

But what exactly does Radiance Technology do with the 105,000 square feet of laboratory space? The company’s website hints at involvement in exotic defense technologies including direct energy weapons, hypersonic missiles, and systems to defend against cyber warfare among other projects reminiscent of science fiction.

But what’s happening at Nellis Air Force Base?

“I can’t tell you a lot,” Tinsley says. “I can tell is you is we’ve supported the Las Vegas community, Nellis Air Force Base, for over 20 years.”

He says the work is mainly for the Air Force in research and development, test and evaluation spectrum.

For more than three decades Nellis Air Force Base has been rumored to be the home of mysterious materials of unknown origin. The story, dismissed as folklore by military agencies and defense contractors, goes that a super-secret program housed in or near Nevada’s Area 51 military base has been attempting to reverse engineer alien technology.

Now it seems there may be some truth to the folklore, as key congressional committees have received closed-door briefings alleging that the rumors are true, and legislation is pending to encourage whistleblowers to step forward and share what they know about crashed saucers.

Radiance Technology isn’t able to confirm the allegations, but the company has positioned itself just in case. Months ago it announced the hiring of a reverse engineering specialist, longtime Navy intelligence official Jay Stratton, who was formerly the head of the Pentagon’s unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, task force.

Stratton urged Radiance to hire Dr. Travis Taylor, who worked with him as the chief scientist for the UAP task force.

When Radiance announced the hiring of two veterans of UFO research, the news releases didn’t hide the connection, pointedly mentioning their UFO credentials. But is the company worried about the perception they might be reverse engineering UFOs?

“No, we provide customer solutions,” Tinsley explains. “Whatever our customers want us to work on and support, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Taylor, for his part, isn’t saying what he and Stratton are working on but makes it clear what they’re hoping to tackle.

“Jay and I are working on growing the capabilities, doing reverse engineering of foreign materials,” Taylor explains. “If we were to get something to reverse engineer, we would absolutely want to do that.”