Is the Las Vegas Valley the next hub for tech innovation?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is the Valley the next hub for tech innovation? There’s a big push by the city of Las Vegas to attract new startups.

Today marks the official grand opening of a space that will act like mini headquarters for tech companies in the Las Vegas Valley. The location is 11,000-square-feet of space right in the heart of downtown.

Several tenants already call the International Innovation Center home. One of them is ZenSpace, a tech-enabled meeting space pod you can reserve on the company’s app or online.

The co-working space was organized by the city of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore says it’s bringing companies from around the world.

“We offer them space; we offer them help with getting businesses started. We have our fast start of Nevada company here to help them get licensed, get going, get rolling.”

The city is hoping to lure established tech companies or new ones. The grand opening starts at 10 a.m.