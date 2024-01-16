LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the growing development in the Las Vegas Arts District, many locals and artists say it is losing its artsy feel.

Fewer art galleries have been spotted in the area and instead more restaurants and businesses have taken shape. Several artists told 8 News Now it has become too expensive to keep up.

“The biggest check that we are writing every month is our rent check and the higher it goes, the more difficult it is to pay it,” Associate Artistic Director of Vegas Theatre Company Simone Skold shared.

The city is hosting a public meeting Wednesday night in hopes of creating affordable artist live-work housing so that artists have a place to showcase their work.

With talks of potential sites, funding, and financing, the city is asking for the communities’ input at the Historic 5th Street School at 5:30 pm.

Local artists told 8 News Now they are appreciative of the city’s backing and want their art to be an attraction of sorts as so many other spots across the valley.

“Getting people down here to look at art and supporting art versus only coming to eat or do some of the others things. It would be nice if we could attract some tourism,” local artist Janel Raihl said.

With over 150 people set to attend the public meeting, locals who spoke to 8 News Now said they want to preserve the eclectic mix of artistry the Arts District is known for. They also want to welcome and work closely with new restaurants and shops in the district as well.

“I’ve been doing art for over a decade and I feel like this time around treating it more like a business is a big part of our success and partnering up with those who aren’t artists but can help us grow as artists has been helpful as well,” Artist David Soto shared.

For those interested in attending the meeting, you can RSVP HERE.