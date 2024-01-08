LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Magnet Schools can offer students hands-on learning in science, technology, and the arts.

“Our students really find joy in coming to school. Our attendance data reflects that. By having that choice and by having the parents involved in making that choice they are more bought it. We work very close to have that relationship with them,” explained Jennifer Furman-Born, principal at McCaw Steam Academy.

Her magnet school has its own mine exhibit. That’s just one of the things they offer their students.

“Magnet schools are about bringing kids together from different neighborhoods and providing a new experience that might be outside of their zoned school,” she said.

These schools are free for students to attend but there is a competitive application process. For elementary and middle school there are no requirements but once you get to high school there can be auditions and requirements based on the points students have earned. Other requirements include a G.P.A. of at least 2.0 and attendance and behavior standards.

Furman-Born says if your child shows interest in the arts or science it can be a good option for them.

“It starts when they are little. Some of those tech-savvy kiddos or math-centered-minded friends. Finding a school that really is able to put that focus and give them those opportunities. Or maybe you have a child that is very hands-on and needs that project-based learning where they are able to explore a little bit more. That helps when they are young to help mold them and point them in a direction to make their learning path successful,” she explained.

Families can apply online and applications are processed through a lottery where they will either be selected, put on a waitlist, or told the student is not qualified. Applications for the 2024-2025 school year are open until January 9, 2024.