LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more near-record heat expected in the Las Vegas valley throughout the week, many are concerned for area pets as they face the triple-digit heat.

In Clark County and Las Vegas, while an animal being left outside in the summer heat is not illegal, tying an outside animal is not allowed when there is a heat advisory. Pets who are left outside legally must be provided with shade and water.

Attorneys say it becomes difficult to defend cases of animal abuse when the temperature in the area becomes so hot.

“We keep having these heat situations,” said Rena McDonald, an attorney at Eclipse Law Group. “It becomes much more difficult for pet owners to say ‘I don’t know.'”

Animal abuse can quickly turn to animal cruelty, and to tragedy in the oppressive summer heat of the Las Vegas valley, as happened on Friday when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers found several dogs in a motel parking lot on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive near Tropicana Avenue. In total, nine dogs were discovered, two of them had died.

Las Vegas police arrested Katrina Brazil, 47, who faces two counts of willful and malicious torture, maiming, and killing of a dog. Brazil faces nine other misdemeanor charges regarding animal welfare.

Scorching hot temperatures of 105 degrees and higher may elicit additional demands for outdoor pet owners. When those highs are hit, owners must provide outside animals with misters, air conditioning, or a swamp cooler.