Is It Yours? Nevada has $10M in unclaimed unemployment money, $950M in other property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s state treasurer reports there is $10 million in unclaimed unemployment money and the state would like to get that money to the rightful owners.

Treasurer Zach Conine posted on social media the money belongs to individuals who filed for Nevada unemployment insurance but haven’t claimed it. He also said, already more than $743,000 has been returned.

ICYMI, we've got more than $10MM of Unclaimed Property for individuals who have filed for Unemployment Insurance. We also have more than $950MM for other Nevadans!



Since this tweet, we've returned $743,257.69.

Let's keep it going! https://t.co/QFT1qpZtfX — Zach Conine (@ZConine) February 26, 2021

The state also has more than $950 million in other unclaimed property that isn’t related to unemployment benefits.

According to the treasurer’s website, the money could be from bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, utility deposits, insurance proceeds or gift certificates. The money is considered abandoned when there hasn’t been any activity or contact from the owner for a specific period of time. Depending on the type of property, that can be anywhere from one to three years. The property remains with the treasurer’s office and the original owner or heir never loses the ability to claim the property value.

If you would like to know if you have some unclaimed property, just click this link to begin a search.

According to the state, if the amount of each property listed is $5,000 or less, it may qualify for FAST TRACK status which reduces the amount of time required to verify the legitimacy of a claim.