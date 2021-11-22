Is it the flu, a cold, or COVID? How to tell the difference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 is still raging on and unlike last year when the world hadn’t quite opened yet, people are getting together, especially as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Not only are you at heightened risk of contracting COVID, but it’s also flu and cold season. Some of the symptoms can be the same which makes it confusing.

8 News Now spoke with local doctors about what you need to know about each one. All three are contagious and spread easily.

Colds can include symptoms such as an itchy nose and eyes along with a stuffy nose. If you have the flu, you will most likely have a fever, aches, and fatigue. COVID has the same symptoms as the flu but can also include a loss of taste and smell.

“These are infectious diseases. They spread through the air or droplets or lying on something and surfaces that we can touch and get into our bodies,” said Dr. David John, UNLV.

Flu symptoms often start suddenly while cold symptoms, or allergies, can progress more slowly. COVID usually takes even longer to feel sick after exposure.

Local health experts say if you are having trouble breathing that’s a sign you need to go to the doctor.

You can be tested to confirm COVID or the flu so you get proper treatment.

People are encouraged to get both a COVID vaccine and the annual flu shot.