LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Empty mailboxes are now the norm in a Las Vegas zip code, but they’re not supposed to be.

Within virtual social groups on apps like Facebook and Nextdoor, discussions for those in the 89149-zip code are inundated with reports of missing packages and mail. Lisa Czarmy’s gated neighborhood has been one of the most vocal over the past six months.

“One person posted it was their medications from the VA that were missing,” Czarmy said inside her home Friday, after discussing multiple online orders and letters that she never found inside her unit of the neighborhood’s cluster box. “The point is we work hard for it. We pay for it. We expect our packages to arrive, especially through the postal service.”

When 8 News Now inquired about this zip-code-wide concern to USPS, which provides each mail carrier with “a universal key” to most if not all boxes on their route, a representative responded that mail theft crime data was unavailable.

Per Czarmy, she says similar responses are returned when she inquires with workers at her local post office.

“The post office is very aware that either a master key has been stolen and duplicated, or the postal carrier is scanning the packages and keeping them for themselves,” Czarmy said, referring to previous conversations she’s had with post office workers. “The gal at the post office says, ‘Well, do you think somebody can put up a camera?’ Well, why is that our responsibility?”

This comes just months after USPS says it’s taken measures to safeguard its collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units, and apartment panels within its over 300,000 daily delivery and collection routes.

“Project Safe Deliver” launched in May 2023 to address postal crime nationwide. The mailing giant reports that 10,000 high-security blue collection boxes have been installed, 49,000 standard key locks have been replaced with electronic locks, and fraudulent change of address submissions have decreased by 99.3 percent from increased authentication procedures.

Mail theft is already federally punishable by up to five years in prison. The Nevada state legislature designated mail theft as a felony this year, with a sentence of up to an additional four years in prison.

But, invasive crimes are seemingly getting worse. Las Vegas Metro Police report a nearly 25 percent increase in robberies since last year, from 1,251 to 1,559. Burglaries are also approaching an 8 percent increase within the same time frame, from 8,444 to 9,115.

Back in Czarmy’s neighborhood, multiple neighbors say they’ve filed claims with both the post office and inspector general with no luck. Czarmy herself is now retrieving her mail from a friend’s P.O. Box or her parents’ house, saying a solution to her neighborhood’s problems has yet to be delivered.

“Re-key everything. Give us new keys if you have to. Something has to be done. It’s just not fair,” Czarmy said. “Is it going to be costly? Probably, but that’s not our responsibility. It’s the post office’s responsibility to fix this problem.”

USPS urges individual residents to protect themselves from mail theft by:

Retrieving mail as soon as possible after delivery

Sending mail at the post office or handing outgoing mail to a mail carrier

Signing up for digital delivery alerts

Becoming involved in online and in-person neighborhood watch groups

Like Czarmy has done, with an unsuccessful response, USPS also urges customers to report stolen mail on its postal inspection service website.