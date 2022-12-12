LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With thousands of new people moving into Nevada, including many who are new to the Silver State, it’s important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.

It’s a question that is often asked after the first trip to the DMV where you pick up two plates, even though many vehicles, even in the DMV parking lot, do not have front plates.

It turns out the answer to the question of whether Nevada requires front and back plates is yes — and no.

According to Nevada law, most vehicles are required to display front and rear license plates at all times, except motorcycles and trailers, which require only a rear plate. However, vehicle owners must display both plates only if the vehicle is designed for a front plate or if the manufacturer offers an add-on bracket or frame.

Front plates are optional only if 1) the vehicle was not designed for a front plate and 2) the manufacturer did not provide an add-on bracket or other means of displaying the front plate. (NRS 482.275) dmv.nv.gov

The law specifies certain vehicles are only issued a single license plate that must be displayed in the rear. Those vehicles include motorcycles and trailers.

Other rules with license plates in Nevada include: