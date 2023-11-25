(NEXSTAR) – Getting a new car? You’ll need to order two license plates if you’re registering it in Nevada.

That’s because the Silver State is one of 31 in the nation that requires both a front and rear license plate. Only select cars can be exempt from the law: if the vehicle wasn’t designed to have a front plate and the manufacturer doesn’t offer an add-on bracket allowing you to attach one.

There’s also an exception is for motorcycles and trailers, both of which just need the rear plate.

While Nevada law doesn’t specify why both plates are required, a 2012 Texas A&M Transportation Institute found it saved time and money for law enforcement and other state agencies. It makes things easier for automatic plate readers at tollbooths and in paid parking lots.

“The interesting thing about this project is that it has allowed us to see how something as seemingly small as a license plate can have a tremendous impact on enforcement and operations,” said Melissa Walden, the senior research scientist who worked on the study.

For example, the study found that at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport found that 15% of parking transactions at the airports’ lots had to be processed manually because sun glare made it hard for the cameras to read rear plates. That takes up extra time, and therefore costs money.

In Virginia, the study found that as many as 23% of toll skippers weren’t able to be pursued for payment because rear plates were unreadable.

U.S. Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies also told Texas A&M they prefer when front plates are attached and displayed.