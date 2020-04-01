IRS warns of scams associated with coronavirus stimulus checks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawmakers in Washington recently approved a massive economic recovery bill that will put money in most American’s pockets. However, that also presents an opportunity for scammers and a challenge for law enforcement.

The IRS warns crooks are looking for ways to take advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

The stimulus checks will be as much as $1,200 per adult. People who qualify do not have to sign up or apply for the check. The government warns some scammers are sending emails or making calls requesting personal banking information.

The IRS wants to stress that stimulus checks have not been printed or even mailed yet and no one should be calling for your personal information. If your tax rebate was via direct deposit, the check will go straight into your bank account.

In Nevada, the IRS is linking up other agencies to fight back.

“Here in the state of Nevada, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with local, state, and federal partners are in the process of setting up a COVID-19 task force so we can coordinate all of our efforts to address COVID-19 fraud in one central location,” said Tara Sullivan, special agent in charge, IRS.

Anyone who feels they’ve been contacted by a scammer is encouraged to file a police report and contact the Attorney General’s Office.