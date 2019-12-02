IRS urges customers to protect their personal information while shopping on Cyber Monday

LAS VEGAS- Cyber Monday has begun and the IRS is partnering with members of their Security Summit orgaization to help shoppers stay safe online.

The partnership is a group of organizations and states working with the IRS to bring security awareness this holiday season.

According to the IRS, during this high-volume shopping time, criminals take advantage of large numbers of people shopping online and steal their identities and their money. While other criminals, work to gather consumer’s tax and financial information to file false paperwork for 2020 tax season.

The IRS recommends to shop at websites where the web address begins with “https” and avoid sites that may ask for more information needed.

Make sure you are shopping on a secure WiFi network, preferably one with a password. Avoid public WiFi network as it is a common place for hackers to steal information.

Phishing scams – like suspicious emails, calls and texts — are one of the popular ways thieves steal personal data. Don’t open links or attachments on suspicious emails.

Shop with security software on all devices and use strong passwords for all your online accounts. Many sites offer the two-factor authentication which can prevent thieves from hacking into online accounts.

The IRS also suggests the following tips:

Make sure purchased anti-virus software has a feature to stop malware, and there is a firewall that can prevent intrusions.

Back up files on computers and mobile phones. A cloud service or an external hard drive can be used to copy information from computers or phones – providing an important place to recover financial or tax data.