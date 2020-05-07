IRS: Stimulus payments to the dead should be returned

(CNN) –The Internal Revenue Service wants stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died returned. The IRS used tax returns from the past two years to determine eligibility for those payments.

Some of the recipients died between filing their taxes and receiving the stimulus money.

It was previously thought surviving family members may be able to keep the money, but the IRS is now saying it must be sent back.

If you received a check intended for a loved one who is deceased, you have to mail it back to the treasury department.

Money received through direct deposit can be sent back by check or money order.

Married couples who received a joint stimulus payment only have to send back the half intended for the person who is no longer alive.

According to the IRS website, you should return the payment as described below:

If the payment was a paper check:

Write “Void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check. Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Don’t staple, bend, or paper clip the check. Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

If the payment was a paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit:

Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Write on the check/money order made payable to “U.S. Treasury” and write 2020EIP, and the taxpayer identification number (social security number, or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check. Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.

For your paper check, here are the IRS mailing address if you are in Nevada:

Fresno Refund Inquiry Unit

5045 E Butler Avenue

Mail Stop B2007

Fresno, CA 93888

People in jail also have to return any stimulus money they have received. The same instructions listed above apply for returning the money.