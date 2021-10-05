IRS reminds taxpayers of Oct. 15 deadline if you filed for extension on 2020 returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taxpayers who requested six-month extensions to file 2020 tax returns have until Oct. 15, according to an IRS news release.

The deadline — a week from Friday — was extended for several California counties due to the impact of this year’s wildfires, but no counties in Nevada were included. Nevadans with businesses in one of the six California counties in the disaster area could qualify for an extension to Nov. 15.

The IRS reminds taxpayers they can use Free File on the IRS website to prepare and file income tax forms online. Free File is available for people with a gross income of $72,000 or less, with some offers available for people who earned over $72,000.

Only current year tax returns can be filed using IRS Free File. The IRS does not allow electronic filing for prior year returns through self-preparation websites.

Prior year returns can only be filed electronically by registered tax preparers for the two previous tax years. Otherwise, taxpayers must print, sign and mail prior year returns.