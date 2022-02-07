IRS offers free tax help on Saturdays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Internal Revenue Service is offering to help people with their taxes. The agency will offer free walk-in help at 35 tax assistance centers across the country on four Saturdays.

They will be offering help with tax credits, online account assistance, TIN renewal, IRS ID theft, payments, refunds, tax law questions, and more.

The IRS will be offering that help in Las Vegas starting Feb. 12. at 110 City Parkway in the downtown area at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.

You are asked to bring the following items:

Current government-issued photo ID

Social Security cards and/or TIN numbers for yourself, your spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices you’ve received and supporting documents

You may also be asked for your home or email address and bank information to receive a refund.

(Masks are required and social distancing will be followed)