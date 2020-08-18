IRS issuing interest payments to 13.9M taxpayers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millions of taxpayers will be getting an interest payment on their refunds.

The payments, which average $18, are for people who filed their 2019 federal income tax returns by this year’s July 15 deadline have either received the refund in the past three months or are getting a refund.

Taxpayers who received their refund by direct deposit will also receive the interest payment the same way and the payment will be issued separately from the return. Other will received the interest payment in a check.

According to the IRS:

“This year’s COVID-19-related July 15 due date is considered a disaster-related postponement of the filing deadline. Where a disaster-related postponement exists, the IRS is required, by law, to pay interest, calculated from the original April 15 filing deadline, as long as an individual files a 2019 federal income tax return by the postponed deadline − July 15, 2020, in this instance. This refund interest requirement only applies to individual income tax filers − businesses are not eligible.” IRS

By law, the interest payments are taxable and taxpayers who receive them must report the interest on the 2020 federal income tax return they file next year. In January 2021, the IRS will send a Form 1099-INT to anyone who receives interest totaling at least $10.

For more information, visit IRS.gov.