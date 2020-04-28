IRS enhances ‘Get My Payment’ online application to help taxpayers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Internal Revenue Service announced on Monday significant enhancements to the “Get My Payment” tool to deliver an improved and smoother experience for Americans eligible to receive Economic Impact Payments.

The enhancements, which started last week and continued through the weekend, adjusted several items related to the online tool, which debuted on April 15. The additional changes will help millions of additional taxpayers with new or expanded information and access to adding direct deposit information.

“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans.” “We encourage people to check back in and visit Get My Payment,” Rettig added. “These enhancements will help many taxpayers. By using Get My Payment now, more people will be able to get payments quickly by being able to add direct deposit information.”

Here’s how to use the ‘Get My Payment’ tool:

Go to the website IRS.gov

Provide bank account information.

Having a copy of your most recent tax return (it will speed up the process)

For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, all you need is:

Social Security number

Date of birth, and

Mailing address used on their tax return.

Taxpayers needing to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account, and routing numbers

‘Get My Payment’ cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS.