IRS Criminal Investigation Division uncovers over $10 billion in tax fraud, other financial crimes in fiscal year 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation (CI) Division uncovered over $10 billion in tax fraud and other financial crimes during fiscal year 2020. In its annual report, the agency says the majority of these incidents occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The special agents and professional staff who make up Criminal Investigation continue to perform at an incredibly high-level year after year,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a news release. “Even in the face of a global pandemic, the CI workforce initiated nearly 1,600 investigations and identified $2.3 billion in tax fraud schemes. This is no small feat during a challenging year, and their work is critical to protecting taxpayers and the integrity of our tax system.”

The IRS says key focuses of criminal investigations included:

COVID-19 related fraud

Cybercrimes

Virtual and cryptocurrencies

Traditional tax investigations

International tax enforcement

Employment tax

Refund fraud

Tax-related identity theft

During the pandemic, special agents initiated investigations and adapted their techniques to better examine fraudulent cases involving the following CARES Act-related components:

Economic impact payments

Paycheck protection program loans

Refundable payroll tax credits

“This year, more than any in recent memory, demonstrated the extraordinary agility and adaptability of the CI workforce,” said Jim Lee, chief of CI, in the release. “Clearly, unscrupulous individuals sought to exploit the economic safeguards put in place to buttress a nation in crisis. These individuals and groups were instead met with a cadre of special agents determined to thwart their efforts.”

Additional statistics from fiscal year 2020 include:

1,598 cases opened

73% of CI team’s time focused on tax-related investigations

1% increase in number of special agents

90.4% – CI’s conviction rate

Las Vegas Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tara Sullivan said the agency wants the public to know about the important work they do, adding special agents are working to ensure the tax system is fair.

“The citizens of Utah/Nevada can be assured that agents of IRS-CI are committed to combatting financial fraud and continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to protect the public from those who seek to take advantage of them and the system,” Sullivan assured.

For the full fiscal year 2020 report, click on the file below.

The federal fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.