IRS link to get information on second round of stimulus payments very busy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The IRS is urging Americans who are expecting the second round of the Economic Impact Payment to visit its website for the most current information instead of making a phone call.

According to a news release from the IRS, its employees do not have additional information on the payments. Whatever information is available is now posted on its website.

Last week, Americans were told the the second round of checks — for as much as $600 — would soon be making their way into bank accounts. The IRS says there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment.

The IRS says the payments are automatic, and people should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions. Starting Monday, people can check the status of both their first and second payments by using the Get My Payment tool, available in English and Spanish only on IRS.gov. Since the tool launched, there has been high demand causing some people to wait to access the information.

“The direct deposit payments may take several days to post to individual accounts. Some Americans may have seen the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the scheduled payment date of Jan. 4, 2021, which is the official date funds are available,” the news release stated.

Paper checks are scheduled to be sent throughout the month of January but will require additional time due to more processing and mailing time. Some people will be receiving debit cards through the mail.

The IRS notes that if a bank account has been closed or is no longer active, the money will be returned to the IRS. While the IRS is exploring options to correct these payments, people are advised to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return if they don’t receive the money by the time they file taxes.

Eligibility

Generally, U.S. citizens and resident aliens who are not eligible to be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s income tax return are eligible for this second payment. Eligible individuals will automatically receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1,200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Most people who have an adjusted gross income for 2019 of up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.

Payment not received or less than expected? Claim on 2020 tax return

The credit is figured like the Economic Impact Payment, except that the credit eligibility and the credit amount are based on the 2020 tax year information, including income.

For people who received a partial Economic Impact Payment, they can take the Recovery Rebate Credit for any remaining amount they’re eligible for by completing line 30 of the 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Changing bank account or mailing information

The IRS cannot change payment information, including bank account or mailing information. If an eligible taxpayer does not get a payment or it is less than expected, it may be claimed on the 2020 tax return as the Recovery Rebate Credit. Remember, Economic Impact Payments are an advance payment of what will be called the Recovery Rebate Credit on the 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR.

For any additional information about Economic Impact Payments and the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, visit IRS.gov/eip. People can check the status of their payment at IRS.gov/GetMyPayment. For other COVID-19-related tax relief, visit IRS.gov/Coronavirus.