IPOF to hold car wash fundraiser benefiting fallen heroes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) will hold a car wash fundraiser on Sunday to benefit the Las Vegas valley’s fallen heroes, including NHP Trooper Micah May and LVMPD Officer Jason Swanger.

The fundraiser will be held on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Conoco Gas Station located at 4415 Blue Diamond Road.

Trooper May died last week after he was hit by a carjacking suspect on July 27 during a chaotic police chase on the I-15 freeway.

The fundraiser will also benefit Officer Jason Swanger, who passed away on June 24 from COVID-19 complications.

The IPOF raises money to “help reduce the financial burden suffered by Police Officers and their families in the event of a line of duty injury or death.” To donate, click here.