LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) is collecting donations for the families of troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix. It is the only approved nonprofit raising money.

The IPOF helps alleviate the financial burden of a death in the line of duty with 100% of proceeds going to families.

The website offers the option to donate directly to the individual families or to the general fund.

“We like to give the money and say, ‘That’s it. I hope this makes you feel better. I know it doesn’t bring them back, no amount of money can, but hopefully this relieves the financial burden you may incur,’ ” according to Alexander Cuevas, the fund’s secretary.

Cuevas said each family receives $30,000 from the general fund, plus specific donations from the community.

Stacey Terry knows all too well what the families are going through.

“When you are hit with this devastating loss, your whole world stops,” Terry said.

Her husband Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective Justin Terry was killed in June when a tractor-trailer hit a metal warning beam in a construction zone in the Centennial Bowl — the U.S. 95/I-215 Northern Beltway interchange. The beam fell onto his car.

“When I heard the news, I was completely devastated. And my heart breaks again and again thinking about the journey they have to face and that their lives now are forever altered,” Stacey Terry said.

“It was his calling to be an officer. To me, he was the most amazing man,” she said of her husband.

The IPOF helped with the unexpected travel and funeral arrangement expenses. But Stacey Terry described the organization’s emotional support priceless.

The IPOF will never call for donations or make a GoFundMe page. All their fundraising goes through their website.

Cuevas said the IPOF has already spotted fake GoFundMe pages.

To donate, go to: https://ipof.vegas/