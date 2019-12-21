Iowa man arrested in connection to series of auto thefts, burglaries in Tonopah

TONOPAH, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County deputies arrested 27-year-old Michael Gonzales of Iowa in connection to a series of auto thefts and burglaries in Tonopah.

On Nov. 24, a deputy received reports of a stolen truck at a bar. He located the vehicle and suspect and arrested Gonzales for possession of a stolen vehicle. A second stolen vehicle was located later that day, but Gonzales was not connected to it at the time.

Gonzales was later released from jail after the district attorney did not press charges within the allotted time.

The sheriff’s office received reports of a stolen Ford truck on Dec. 9, and it was located several days later. Gonzales was not linked to this theft at the time either.

On Dec. 10, a deputy responded to reports of a stolen Blazer. The vehicle was later found abandoned. Despite no suspect present, distinctive shoe prints and one black boot were left at the scene.

On Dec. 11, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a truck reported stolen earlier in the day. They observed Gonzales with several items related to or from the scene of the Blazer, including shoes with the same sole of the footprints and the boot found near the vehicle, as well as a vehicle jack. They proceeded to arrest him for possession of a stolen vehicle.

In addition to the auto thefts, a string of vehicle burglaries was also reported. Deputies discovered evidence that linked Gonzales to several of these incidents during the Dec. 11 traffic stop.

Gonzales is currently in the custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. He faces the following charges:

Three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of burglary tools

Grand larceny of an automobile

Possession of stolen property

His bail was set for $100,000.