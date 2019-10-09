Investigators scour for clues in house fire that left mother, child dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators are searching for answers after Tuesday morning’s house fire that left a mother and her 6-year-old son dead. Residents are expressing grief and total shock after learning two of their most friendly neighbors became fire victims.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said they collected samples from inside the home, near Cimarron Road and Oakey Boulevard. The samples include carpeting and flooring which will be tested for possible accelerants.

The mother and her 6-year-old son, who were in the bedroom where the fire started, were rescued from the home and transported to the hospital but didn’t survive.

The man who survived the fire identified himself as Levon Zeron. He told 8 News Now, it was his sister and little nephew who lost their lives. He was not ready to release their names.

One neighbor remembered the woman and boy who died.

“Nice lady, you know, they were always together and the boy was a sweet boy, really sweet boy,” said Ann Kiatisut, neighbor.

According to the Clark County Assessors website, the home is owned by Jose and Dixie Zeron.