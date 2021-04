LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A house fire in the west valley may be a rare case of spontaneous combustion.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a home near Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive Thursday afternoon.

Crews believe the fire started on the patio and then spread to the house.

Rags covered in painting chemicals had been left outside and might have caught fire under the sun.

It’s something firefighters say is not uncommon locally.

Three adults and a child got out safely. One cat died in the fire.