Investigators looking for cause of fire that gutted Mt. Charleston Lodge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This morning, investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire at the Mt. Charleston Lodge.

It could take several more days or weeks for investigators to release an official cause.

Many people we talked to said it’s hard to believe a piece of Las Vegas history is gone.

“This was a gathering place you know not just for visitors coming up, but it was a gathering place for the community … the residents up here, all the folks that work up here through the forest service,” said Leonie Mowat, director of operations and communications for the Southern Nevada Conservancy.

Our AVI8TOR drone captured video of the aftermath.

Friday’s fire gutted the Mt. Charleston Lodge, leaving only a shell of a building. We brought you the story as it broke early Friday morning as firefighters battle the intense flames.

Investigators think it started near the dining room area. They don’t believe anyone was there at the time.

As of Monday morning, there has been no information released about what started the fire.

The lodge plans to rebuild and recreate the charm so many people loved.

The good news is that no one was hurt.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby cabins and trees.