Investigators look for code violations in deadly Alpine Motel fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have started their investigation into one of the worst fires in Las Vegas’ history after six people were killed, 13 injured and nearly 50 others displaced from a three-story apartment building in the downtown area.

Some residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments told investigators there was no heat in the building and they were using their stoves to stay warm before the pre-dawn blaze broke out Saturday.

Responding firefighters reporting finding the burners turned on and hearing smoke alarms going off, but not fire alarms.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate for code violations including any involving fire alarms. Nevada law requires landlords to provide heat.