Investigators: Fire intentionally set at east valley apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators believe a fire was intentionally started Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the east valley.

Clark County firefighters responded to the Toscano Villas Apartment Complex, near Tropicana and Eastern Avenues around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Metro officers initially reported the fire after responding to the scene for a 9-1-1 call.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from a second story apartment window, and then saw flames in a room. The fire was knocked down at 9:54 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set. They estimate about $50,000 in damages.

The investigation is ongoing.