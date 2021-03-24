Investigators: Fire intentionally set at east valley apartment complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators believe a fire was intentionally started Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the east valley.

Clark County firefighters responded to the Toscano Villas Apartment Complex, near Tropicana and Eastern Avenues around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Metro officers initially reported the fire after responding to the scene for a 9-1-1 call.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from a second story apartment window, and then saw flames in a room. The fire was knocked down at 9:54 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set. They estimate about $50,000 in damages.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories